Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will hold the first round matches on tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to crown the first-ever HOH Twitch TV Champion. Here is the final card:
– Luchasaurus vs. Matt Cross vs. Willie Mack.
– Crazzy Steve vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
– Brian Cage vs. A Mystery Opponent.
– Matt Riddle vs. Austin Aries.
– Dan Maff vs. Ace Romero.
– Kevin Kross vs. Little Guido.
– Bull James vs. Eddie Kingston.
– Super Crazy vs. Alex Reynolds.
– Lisa Marie Varon vs. Kenny
– Mikey vs. Swoggle.
The event itself, which will be streamed in full on Twitch, will be headlined by Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn, with a mystery person in their corner facing off against NWA World Champion Nick Adlis & Joey Mercury, with Shane Douglas in their corner.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s House Of Hardcore 37 Event
