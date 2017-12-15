Final Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor will hold their Final Battle pay-per-view event tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Here is the final card:

— ROH World Title Match: Cody Rhodes © vs. Dalton Castle



— Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll



— ROH Tag Team Title Match: Motor City Machine Guns © vs. Best Friends



— Four Corners ROH World TV Title Match: Kenny King © Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez

— ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks & Hangman Pag vs. Flip Gordon, Dragon Lee & Titan



— Will Ospreay vs. Matt Taven

— War Machine vs. The Addiction

— Street Fight: The Briscoes vs. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer