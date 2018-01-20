Final Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor is scheduled to hold a TV taping, which is titled, Music City Excellence, tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Here is the final card:

ROH World Title Match: Dalton Castle © vs. Punishment Martinez

Singles Match: Matt Taven vs. Cody

ROH Tag Team Title Match: Motor Machine Guns © vs. Best Friends

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks © vs. Social Uncensored

Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon

Singles Match: Marty Scurll vs. Shane Taylor

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Madison Rayne vs. Mandy Leon

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Brandi Rhodes vs. Karen Q

