Final Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor is scheduled to hold a TV taping, which is titled, Music City Excellence, tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Here is the final card:

ROH World Title Match: Dalton Castle © vs. Punishment Martinez



Singles Match: Matt Taven vs. Cody



ROH Tag Team Title Match: Motor Machine Guns © vs. Best Friends



ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks © vs. Social Uncensored



Singles Match: Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon



Singles Match: Marty Scurll vs. Shane Taylor



Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Madison Rayne vs. Mandy Leon

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Brandi Rhodes vs. Karen Q

