Ring of Honor will hold a TV taping tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. Here is the updated card for the taping:

— The Young Bucks vs. Trent Baretta & Chuck Taylor vs. Dragon Lee & Titan.

— Flip Gordon vs. Marty Scurll.

— War Machine vs. Coast 2 Coast – Coast 2 Coast will disband if they lose.

— Also Women of Honor featuring Deonna Purrazzo, Mandy Leon, Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Brandi Rhodes, and Kelly Klein.