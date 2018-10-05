Final Lineup For WWE Super Show-Down

WWE will present their Super Show-Down pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia and will air on the WWE Network. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the final card:

Singles Match: Triple H (with Shawn Michaels in his corner) vs. The Undertaker (with Kane in his corner)

#1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

WWE Title Match AJ Styles © vs. Samoa Joe – No Count Outs, No Disqualifications, There Must Be a Winner

Tag Team Match: John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day © vs. The Bar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Tag Team Match: Asuka & Naomi vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Buddy Murphy