Two Superstars Added To Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center, both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins pinned Bray Wyatt in a “Second Chance” Fatal Five-Way match along with Matt Hardy and Apollo Crews. This led to confusion as the show went off the air.

WWE has since announced that both Balor and Rollins will be in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Elias (Last Entrant) vs. Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz (First Entrant) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

Singles Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka – If Jax Wins, She’s Added To Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey will sign her official WWE Raw contract at the Elimination Chamber