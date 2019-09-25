Final WWE SmackDown USA Network Viewership, NXT UK Change

– The final edition of Smackdown Live on the USA Network did 2.099 million viewers. Last week’s show did 2.064 million viewers and the 9/25/18 show from one year ago did 2.193 million viewers.
– During this week’s edition of NXT UK, it was announced that the series will be moving to Thursday nights starting next week. WWE announced the following match for next Thursday:
NEXT THURSDAY: @IslaDawn and @viperpiperniven face off in the ring! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Cqfy2qNMTZ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 25, 2019