Final WWE SmackDown USA Network Viewership, NXT UK Change

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The final edition of Smackdown Live on the USA Network did 2.099 million viewers. Last week’s show did 2.064 million viewers and the 9/25/18 show from one year ago did 2.193 million viewers.

– During this week’s edition of NXT UK, it was announced that the series will be moving to Thursday nights starting next week. WWE announced the following match for next Thursday:

