Finalized Lineup For EVOLVE 98

We love New York City so much that EVOLVE is starting out its 2018 with two events next weekend! We are just over a week away from the first EVOLVE event of the year. The entire lineup has been released. Let’s get to it….



January 4th: Tickets are now on sale for EVOLVE 98 on January 13th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 99 on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY at TicketFly.com. Great seats still remain. Get them before they sellout!



January 4th: You can watch EVOLVE 98 and EVOLVE 99 on live iPPV at WWNLive.com or FITE TV. We have great news for you! If you sign up for your free trial of Club WWN you get 50% off the live iPPVs at WWNLive.com. We are giving you 50% off for FREE! If you have any questions about Club WWN please check the FAQ section. If you still can’t find the answer, please email Help@WWNLive.com. Thank you for your support!



January 4th: Catch Point of Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. RingKampf of Timothy Thatcher & WALTER has been signed for EVOLVE 98. Watch the new EVOLVE 4K Mini-Doc, especially the ending, to see why this should be really interesting.



January 4th: There will be one prelim match at EVOLVE 98 in Queens, NY. This means the card will follow the fast paced format you were used to in 2017. Jason Kincaid and Jarek 1:20 battled to a 10 minute draw in a prelim match at EVOLVE 97. The draw sees them back in the prelims. It will be a Four Way Freestyle on January 13th with Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with his lovey assistant Candy Cartwright vs. TBD vs. TBD. We have some great, upcoming talent set for the final two spots, but we want to save them as a surprise at EVOLVE 98 so you see them with no prior judgments.



January 4th: Here’s how EVOLVE 98 back home at La Boom in Queens, NY on January 13th shapes up:



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Darby Allin



Non-Title Grudge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka



FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match – Anything Goes

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Fred Yehi



Catch Point vs. RingKampf

Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Has Challenge The End To A Fight!



Prelim Match – Four Way Freestyle

Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright vs. To Be Determined vs. To Be Determined

January 4th: We will be back soon with the complete lineup for EVOLVE 99 on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY. Already announced is:



-WWN Championship Match: Keith Lee defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson

-Non-Title Main Event – Battle Of The Best: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Matt Riddle

-Fred Yehi vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Plus more with FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly, Darby Allin, Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini, Jason Kincaid, Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright, Shane Mercer and others!



January 4th: Good luck to EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. on tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Tokyo Dome event! Can ZSJ make it past January and be EVOLVE Champion for one year? He’s got his toughest month yet!



January 4th: WWN kicks off 2018 with WWN & American Combat Wrestling present New Year’s Classic 2018 live from Port Richey, FL on Saturday, January 6th featuring new ACW Heavyweight Champion Mitch Mitchell’s first title defense vs. Chance Champion, Francisco Ciatso vs. Rhett Giddens w/ Dontay’s Inferno and so much more!



January 4th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We’ll be back soon with the complete lineup for EVOLVE 99 and much more!