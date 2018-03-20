Finals Of WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Official

As seen on this week’s episode of 205 Live in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the WWE Network, Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a WWE Cruiserweight Championship tournament semifinal match took place.

As a result of his win, Ali will face Cedric Alexander for the title in the finals of the tournament at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Battle Royal

Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander