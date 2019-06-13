Finish To WWE 205 Live Match May Not Have Gone As Planned

Looking to make up for potentially being distracted due to his pursuit of the 24/7 Championship, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick had a special surprise in store for the Cruiserweight division — Chad Gable.

The former SmackDown, Raw and NXT Tag Team Champion made his 205 Live debut on Tuesday in a match against “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher. The ending, however, apparently didn’t go as planned.

The match ended with Gable defeating Gallagher by count-out. Considered a top match for the show, the count-out finish seemed to have come from nowhere. It appears that wasn’t the planned ending when the match was put together.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, referee Mike Chioda was not supposed to count out Gable and Gallagher.

At the end of the match, Gable tried to hit a German suplex on Gallagher, who was attempting a mid-air topé. Gallagher landed on his face and was supposed to jump into the ring at the count of nine. Waiting until the last second, Gallagher got caught right as Chioda called the 10-count. Chioda treated as if it was a shoot since Gallagher did not beat the count.

Here is a clip from the match, although the ending is not shown.