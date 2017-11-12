Finn Balor Addresses Embarrassing Rumor (Video)

In a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles, Finn Balor addressed the rumors that he pooped his pants during a match with Samoa Joe at last year’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Dallas event:

“I want to tell everyone, there was a rumor that went around that I pooped my pants in that match,” he explained, “but it was actually the sweat on the baby blue trunks… So when Joe picked me up for the Muscle Buster and faced the hard cam, my butt was facing directly at the hard cam and everyone goes, ‘Oh my God, Finn’s pooped his pants!’ But it was just sweat, and maybe a little bit of Joe’s blood because I busted him open that day, too.”