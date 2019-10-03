Finn Balor Addresses His Return To NXT

Finn Balor recently did an interview with Newsweek.com and here are the highlights.

Returning to NXT:

I’ve been out of the ring for about two months and out of NXT for much longer. To get the opportunity to return to Full Sail live on USA is a huge honor for me.

What it means to be back:

Right now that’s what it means. I’m going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That’s something I’ve been chasing for quite some time in my career. I don’t believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion… And I want to break those boundaries. I’m here at NXT to do that.

A possible showdown with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era:

It’s no problem. I’ve been part of a group before, I’ve been one of those guys who has been an individual [performer] for a very long time. But maybe you need a group to face Undisputed Era, we’ll see.