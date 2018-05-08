Finn Balor Addresses His WWE Universal Title Rematch

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum on the USA Network, Finn Balor defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

After the match, WWE.com caught up with Balor after the event and during this interview, he addressed his rematch clause for the Universal Title.

“A year in a half ago, I lost the Universal Title by forfeit. Now a lot of people are talking about how Finn deserves a rematch, Finn is owed a rematch. Finn isn’t owed anything. Finn doesn’t want anything. I want to earn my rematch. That journey starts today.”