Finn Balor and Triple H In Action, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name (Video)

– In the video below, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reveal that their baby girl will be named Birdie Joe Danielson. Birdie Joe is due in April.

– Finn Balor is scheduled to return to the ring at tonight WWE live event in Buffalo and Saturday’s WWE live event in Toronto. Triple H will also be working those shows. A six-man match with Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens was scheduled at one point. Balor tweeted the following on his absence this week: