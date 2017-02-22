Finn Balor Appearing At Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings
As noted, WWE NXT TV tapings will take place tonight at 7pm EST from the University of Central Florida campus. These will be the final tapings before “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Matches announced for tonight include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.
Triple H and Finn Balor just announced that the first-ever WWE Universal Champion will be making a special appearance at the tapings. As noted, Balor is currently being advertised for RAW live events in March.
Below are their tweets:
"Home is where the heart is" I'm never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays… @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017
TONIGHT: @WWENXT TV is @UCF with a SPECIAL LIVE APPEARANCE by @FinnBalor!
It's #GameTime.
Tix available – https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2017