Finn Balor Calls Out Brock Lesnar, Reveals What Might Be The Most Interesting Match WWE Hasn’t Done Yet

Inside The Ropes recently spoke with Finn Balor at the SummerSlam press junket where he spoke candidly about his injury last year, his state of mind going into this years show and how a potential match with Brock Lesnar may be the most interesting match WWE hasn’t done yet. Here are the highlights and video below:

His journey back to SummerSlam after being injured last year: “Last year I felt like I was in the best shape of my career and lo and behold I got chucked into a barrier breaking my shoulder and went through that whole process. But looking back I realized that I wasn’t as prepared or focused as I am now and I feel like i’ve gone through so much as a person, having gone through all that crap I went through with the injury, handing the title back, the multiple surgeries and rehabbing, coming back adapting to life in the ring and on the road and honestly feel better than ever.”

His state of mind going into this year’s SummerSlam: “Now I have more of a feeling of self belief and self confidence. I know that with the stuff that got thrown at me last year and dealing with it, I can deal with what life throws at me and it’s a good feeling.”

Winning the title at last year’s SummerSlam: “I don’t look at it as the moment I won the title, I look at that moment as that changed me from a boy into a man. I grew a lot and learned about myself as a human and as a man in those moments where I had to dig down and pop my shoulder back in and do the match. It’s almost like a self belief to know that you can throw anything at me and I’ll deal with it.”

A potential future match with Brock Lesnar: “I have to do it, I have to beat Brock Lesnar, I have to challenge Brock, he has the title that I never lost, and if I’m any sort of a man, I need to be a man and stand up to this guy. I ain’t afraid of him. I’m not gonna enjoy getting taken to Suplex City but I will enjoy that I am stood across the ring from Brock Lesnar saying, I ain’t afraid of you man, I’m gonna take you on.

“The match between Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar is probably the most interesting match the WWE hasn’t seen yet… I don’t know how he feels about me, but I ain’t afraid of Brock Lesnar and I’m not gonna enjoy it [the match], but I ain’t scared of you!”