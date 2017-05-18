Finn Balor Dating Cathy Kelley? (Photo)

A photo surfaced on social media of Finn Balor and announcer Cathy Kelley walking down the street and holding hands which has led to speculation that the two are dating. While Kelley’s face can’t be seen in the photo, she posted another photo on Twitter while wearing the same outfit.

This is Finn Balor holding Cathy's hand, blame facebook for posting the picture! I didn't find it. This is cute tho! pic.twitter.com/wEszk8lcEn — Nathan (@ILikeBellas) May 17, 2017