Finn Balor Hypes Tonight’s Return, Video Of WWE In Germany, WWE Stock
Published On 03/10/2017 | News
– Below is video of various WWE Superstars and celebrities on the recent tour of Germany:
– WWE stock was down 0.20% today, closing at $20.26 per share. Today’s high was $20.72 and the low was $20.26.
– As noted, Triple H and Finn Balor will both return to the ring at tonight’s WWE live event in Buffalo. Balor tweeted the following on tonight’s match, his first since WWE SummerSlam 2016:
Back to work #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/ycUaEakjhW
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 10, 2017