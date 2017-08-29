Finn Balor On Bray Wyatt’s Attack (Video), NXT Promo For This Week, Stan Hansen

– As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt appeared out of nowhere and eliminated Finn Balor from the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. In the Fallout video above, Mike Rome talks to Balor about what happened. Balor says the IC Title is something he’s wanted to get his hands on for years and he fancied his chances against The Miz. He thought the feud with Wyatt ended at SummerSlam but apparently not. Balor says the saga will continue before walking off to end the segment.

– WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen turns 68 years old today.

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Drew McIntyre’s return to Full Sail University as NXT Champion: