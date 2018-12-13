Finn Balor On Having Ultimate Respect For Drew McIntyre

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor opened up on the respect that he has for Drew McIntyre. These two WWE Superstars are slated to battle in a match at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network. This is an interesting match due to the fact that it doesn’t involve either a championship or tables, ladders or chairs.

In a recent interview on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Balor talked about why he has the ultimate respect for McIntyre. Here is what he had to say:

“Credit to Drew McIntyre to go through what he went through at an early age in WWE and then regroup, reset his goals, refocus and do it the way he has done it and to come back in so composed and a completely new Drew McIntyre, so credit to him for that,” stated Balor.

“I have ultimate respect for how he has handled his career. I think he has definitely proved a lot of people wrong in doing that. Jinder Mahal is another example. They are great guides for when this type of thing that does happen for guys in WWE that do get let go, and the door isn’t always closed and there is a light at the end of the tunnel and if guys can get refocused, dig in and work hard there is always a way back for those guys. I have ultimate respect for them.”

