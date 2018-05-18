Finn Balor On How Sister Abigail Match Being Cancelled Changed His Career

WWE Superstar Finn Balor was recently interviewed by What Culture to talk about several professional wrestling topics. You can check out the highlights here below:

Who are the three toughest wrestlers he has faced in the ring: “Let me think. Samoa Joe. Huge man but moves like a cruiserweight, hits like a heavyweight and has stamina for days. Bray Wyatt. He has size that just doesn’t translate on TV, like in person he’s much bigger than he looks. I had to use a lot of the lessons I learned from fighting Samoa Joe and apply them to Bray Wyatt.

“The third most toughest person I’ve ever faced in the ring would be Zack Sabre Jr, who despite his size and unique frame has deceptive toughness and uses your own movements against you. He’s someone who’s very economical with his movement and someone who can counteract someone’s strength with his technique.”

What fans could’ve expected from his cancelled Sister Abigail match at TLC last year: “I don’t know [laughs]. It’ll always be that great unknown question. I think that it could have really went either way. What were we going to see with Sister Abigail, I don’t even know what we were going to see but I think it worked out well for me in the end.