Finn Balor On Potential Matches With Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor, The Importance Of NXT

Finn Balor spoke to Metro News about all things wrestling, including potential future matches with Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor, as well as his time in NXT.

Regarding his time in NXT:

“I think I’m more confident in my own abilities right now. Obviously, I’ve traveled all over the world wrestling and a lot of people were surprised when I signed with WWE that I went straight to NXT. People were even more surprised when I spent so long in NXT, but for me, I found I grew more in those two years in NXT than I had in the previous ten years of wrestling all around the world. It was such a crash course in sports entertainment, handling yourself, believing in yourself in the ring and believing in your own ability and skill. Getting to learn from other people at the Performance Centre in Orlando was an incredible benefit to me as a performer.

Now I look back from making my debut on Raw to where I am now, and I feel like I’ve completely changed my game as a performer and had the same level of growth that I experienced in NXT. It’s about stepping up. You can be a big fish in a small pond, but you’re only going to be competing against people at that level. Right now I’m working with the absolute best performers in the world, and they’re pushing me to become better. On the indies, you think ‘Do I belong in WWE?’ In NXT you think ‘Do I belong on the main roster?’ Now I feel very much that I do belong.”

His thoughts on a potential match against Brock Lesnar and where he wants to find himself next:

“For me as a fan growing up, I loved David vs. Goliath style matches. Right now, there’s a lot of interesting matches that could happen in WWE right now, but for me personally, I think that Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar is the most interesting match from a fans perspective that can happen right now. It’s something that has never happened before, with completely different styles inside and out of the ring. This could be a really big spectacle.

“I would love to get in there with The Undertaker and Triple H too, these are guys that have been active at the top of the game for the last 20 years. They’re the type of guys I want to be in the ring with. We talk about stepping up and taking things to the next level, and I think that’s what I need to do next.”

Would he be interested in competing with Conor McGregor or against him if he makes the move to WWE?

“That’s the first I’ve heard that he’s been heavily linked to WWE as I try and stay out of the media, but I’m a huge fan of Conor McGregor and have ultimate respect for what he’s done.

“How he handled himself against Floyd in the boxing ring was a credit not just to himself, but to his country.

“Whether he’s side by side with me which I’d take great pride in, or across the ring, everyone in WWE would love to have Conor involved at Wrestlemania.

“I think a team of Finn Balor and Conor McGregor against someone like Triple H and Floyd Mayweather might be an interesting tag-team match!”