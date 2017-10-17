Finn Balor On The Demon & WWE TLC, New Vignette For Asuka’s Debut, Birthdays

– Above is another new promo for Asuka’s main roster debut for the RAW brand at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The Empress of Tomorrow will do battle against Emma.

– Former WWE United States Champion Steve “Mongo” McMichael turns 60 years old today while wrestling legend Baron Von Raschke turns 77.

– Below is another look at Finn Balor’s teaser for The Demon on last night’s RAW. As noted, The Demon will battle Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail character at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.