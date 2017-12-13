Finn Balor Pokes Fun At Top WWE Feud, Kevin Owens On His Time In NXT

— This week’s episode of Raw saw Finn Balor pick up a singles win over Curtis Axel while Kane and Braun Strowman competed for the WWE Universal Title shot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. If you recall, this was a match that Balor was planned for at one point. He sent out the following:
I’m very happy with back to back wins vs both members of Miztourage
In other news-
It appears the dispute between Kane & Braun is not over …. 🤪
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 12, 2017
You are correct Curtis …
I got 99 problems,
But THIS not being over AINT ‘ONEski’
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 12, 2017
— Former NXT Champion Kevin Owens took time to reflect on his time in NXT while hyping tonight’s episode on the USA Network. He sent out the following:
I’ve had a lot of success in @WWE so far but none of it would have been possible without the time I spent in @WWENXT.
In 30 minutes, you get to catch a glimpse of the future on the @USA_Network. This is big.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 13, 2017