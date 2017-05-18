Finn Balor Posts “Club” Photo, Heavy Machinery On The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Trent Seven

– Charly Caruso talks to Trent Seven in this new video to hype Friday’s match against Wolfgang for the WWE UK special on the WWE Network. Seven looks to get retribution for what happened in January during the WWE UK Title tournament and believes he will take out Wolfgang to get closer to the WWE UK Title, which he says needs to be on the mantelpiece of Mustache Mountain.

– WWE NXT tag team Heavy Machinery recently spoke to the WWE website at this link and said they will be watching the NXT Tag Team Title Ladder Match between DIY and champions The Authors of Pain at “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday.

Tucker Knight commented, “We want everyone to know that we wanna challenge the top dogs, win the tag team titles and prove we are the best in NXT. … I think that we have an energy that no other team currently has. We want to prove to everyone, including ourselves, that we are the best tag team in NXT. The quicker we can do that, the better.”

Otis Dozovic also commented on the team, “We pride ourselves on being big men who can go inside the ring. Just because our team name is Heavy Machinery doesn’t mean we’re gonna wear hard hats. We are two guys built like brick walls, and we are gonna run you over.”

– The WWE website recently published a gallery of unseen backstage photos from various shoots. Finn Balor tweeted this photo, teasing a potential reunion with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson: