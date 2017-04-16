Finn Balor Pulled From WWE Live Events, Jinder Mahal – Balor Latest

– As noted, it was reported that former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was injured during his singles match with Jinder Mahal on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The injury occurred when Mahal hit Balor with a stiff forearm shot to the head. Balor reportedly suffered a concussion as a result of the spot.

Balor was pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events and did not work Friday’s event in Providence. He will likely be evaluated at Monday’s RAW TV event and possibly cleared.

– Balor sent a “Finn Friday” tweet to Mahal with an “injured head” emoji, as seen below: