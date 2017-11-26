Finn Balor Responds To Reports That He’s Not “Over”, Charlotte Flair On Why WWE Starrcade Is Important

– Finn Balor has responded to reports that a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble got nixed because he isn’t over enough for the slot.

Balor posted these two tweets with the letters “OVER” in caps:

I AM NOT OVER

Cooking the turkey#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/lrajiyLIeg — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 23, 2017

– In this video, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair discusses the significance of her Steel Cage Match against Natalya at WWE Starrcade in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Charlotte talks about how crazy it is that over three decades ago, Ric Flair was getting ready to wrestle at Starrcade and now he’s here to watch her face Natalya in a Steel Cage Match. She also spoke about how she and Natalya have done just about everything, except wrestle inside a steel cage.

– Former WWE announcer (and current Impact Wrestling announcer) Josh Mathews celebrated his birthday Saturday as he turned 37 years old. After competing on the inaugural season of Tough Enough in 2001, Mathews worked with WWE from 2002 until 2014, when he was released. He has been with Impact Wrestling since 2014.