Finn Balor Return Update, The Bellas – Complex Magazine (Photos), George Steele Video

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele passed away on Thursday at the age of 79. Producer George Dorunda released a Living Legacy video from Steele on Friday, titled “A Walk Through Life with Jim Myers – AKA George ‘The Animal’ Steele.” The video was linked to by Steele’s official Twitter account. You can watch the one-hour video below:

– Finn Balor is being advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10th, Toronto on March 11th and White Plains, NY on March 26th. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 but has been in Birmingham, Alabama a lot lately as he rehabs his way back from shoulder surgery. No word yet on who Balor might face at WrestleMania 33.

– We noted before how The Bella Twins were filming with YouTube star Lilly Singh in Los Angeles this week. They also did a new shoot with Complex Magazine while in town, seen in the photos below: