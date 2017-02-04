Finn Balor Says He Is 100% Ready, Daniel Bryan Talks About His In-Ring Future (Videos)
Published On 04/02/2017 | News
– At WWE’s media row, Finn Balor spoke with Give Me Sport and said he is 100% ready for his television return:
@FinnBalor wasn't pointing fingers….or was he, @TripleH? #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lZrg7rHnvu
— Alex McCarthy (@Al_Mac8) April 2, 2017
– Inside the Ropes spoke to SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan about his rivalry with the Miz, part timers at WrestleMania and his in-ring future: