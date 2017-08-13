Finn Balor Shares Photo Of The Hardy Boyz, John Cena – WWE RAW Update, William Regal Dances At NXT Event (Video)

– John Cena’s move to the Raw brand will start this month as he is advertised for several Raw TV and live events over the next two months including the upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24. The Barclays Center tweeted out that Cena is scheduled to appear on the Raw after SummerSlam on August 21.

We're 10 days away from @WWE Monday Night RAW. Don't miss Free Agent @JohnCena live here in Brooklyn on 8/21! #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/d4dMrsT5eW — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 11, 2017

– Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who is scheduled to wrestle Bray Wyatt in a singles match at next weekend’s SummerSlam PPV event, tweeted out this photo with The Hardy Boyz. You can see it here:

– NXT General Manager William Regal made an appearance at Saturday’s NXT live event in Sacramento, California. As seen in the video below, he danced in the ring with No Way Jose.