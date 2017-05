– After their tag team match against Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe at a recent WWE live event overseas, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor gave the crowd a “Too Sweet.” Balor posted this photo on Instagram:

2sweet #wwerome @wwerollins A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on May 5, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

– WWE has released the latest edition of Top 10 to their YouTube channel, which features “Stolen Superstar possessions.” You can watch the video below: