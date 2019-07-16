Finn Balor Taking Time Off From WWE

Finn Balor is taking time off from WWE.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Balor recently asked WWE officials for two months off. It’s unclear why exactly, but one source says the SmackDown LIVE Superstar is just looking to “recharge.”

WWE officials granted Balor’s request and his time off from the road will begin sometime in August. It will likely happen after SummerSlam, which takes place on August 11.

Balor dropped the Intercontinental Championship on Sunday night to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules Kickoff. Balor was then attacked by the returning Bray Wyatt on Raw last night.