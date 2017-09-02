Finn Balor Talks About What “Demon Paint” He Never Got To Use

In an interview at a WWE games event during SummerSlam weekend, Finn Balor was asked what “Demon King” paint would he like to break out next.
“I was actually going to do it at my very last appearance, Silver Surfer. I was going to do a Silver Surfer Demon and I thought that was gonna be so badass and I would come out on a Silver Surfer surfboard.”
Which version of @FinnBalor's warpaint would he bring to WWE? #TBT from the @WWEgames #2KSummerSlam event! pic.twitter.com/Anq3tnJbTD
— Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) September 1, 2017