Finn Balor Talks WWE No Mercy Win (Video), Xavier Woods On Enzo Amore’s Gear, Hispanic Heritage Month

– Above is video of Finn Balor talking to Mike Rome after the win over Bray Wyatt at tonight’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. When asked how he found the strength to finish the match after the sneak attack early on, Balor says he believes everyone has something deep inside of them that helps get to the next level – self belief, heart, faith or demons. Balor says he has his, right below the surface, and we might not always see them but they are always there, and if you ask for it you will get it. Balor walks off to end the segment.

– Below is the latest Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal. The video premiered during No Mercy tonight and pays tribute to boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. The last video, which was released last week, focused on singer & actress Jennifer Lopez.

– As noted, Enzo Amore used a low blow to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title from Neville at No Mercy tonight. Enzo’s Beetlejuice-like gear was the subject of many jokes on social media, and on commentary. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods tweeted the following on the look: