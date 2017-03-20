Finn Balor Teaser, Goldberg’s WrestleMania 33 Journey (Video), WWE HOF Red Carpet Special

– WWE posted this video looking at WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and his journey to WrestleMania 33. Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in less than two weeks.

– It was announced on tonight’s WWE RAW that the WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet special will be brought back this year. The one-hour special airs at 7pm EST on Friday, March 31st as the lead-in to the live WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

– After making his return to the ring last week at WWE live events, there’s still no word on when Finn Balor will be brought back to RAW. Balor tweeted the following screenshot from tonight’s RAW, highlighting a fan sign on The Demon returning soon: