Finn Balor And Tommy End Appear At UK Indie Show (Video), Royal Rumble Origins, Mark Henry – MLK Day

Today, I am visiting @NCRMuseum celebrating #MLK Day as a day of remembrance and a day of service! @WWECommunity #KingDay2017 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) January 16, 2017

– WWE NXT Superstar Tommy End and RAW Superstar Finn Balor appeared at Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling show in Birmingham, England. Balor appeared in a segment for fans and said while he can’t wrestle, he still wanted to compete. Balor then proposed a game of musical chairs with 4 fans. End, now using the name Aleister Black in NXT, actually wrestled a match and lost to Jimmy Havoc. End endorsed Havoc after the match and received a standing ovation from the crowd. This was before End’s loss to Neville at the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament on the same day.

So a WWE contracted wrestler Tommy End Wrestles against Jimmy Havoc at progress today Wrestling in 2017 is crazy pic.twitter.com/Mi4g9lHnLS — #HelpPerrySaturn (@QueenOfFlaiir) January 15, 2017