Finn Balor Update (Photo), WWE SmackDown Social, John Cena & Nikki Bella – Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

– The Bella Twins posted this video of John Cena and Nikki Bella visiting Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at their home in Arizona. The group awkwardly jokes about a carrot found growing in Bryan’s garden.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had 89,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s episode, which had 65,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 65,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s episode, which had 108,000 interactions and 70,000 authors.

– Finn Balor continues to rehab and train for his return from shoulder surgery. He was at Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama last week but is back in Orlando this week. As noted, Balor is being advertised for RAW live events in March. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion tweeted the following today from the WWE Performance Center: