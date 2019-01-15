Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber Match Announced

– On this week’s WWE RAW, Finn Balor won a fatal four-way match against John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin. With the victory, Balor will now face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Cena put over Balor after the match:

– On this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss announced that three teams from RAW and three teams from Smackdown will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to crown the first women’s tag team champions! The match will take place at the February 17th Elimination Chamber PPV.