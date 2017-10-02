Finn Balor Wrestles After RAW, Curt Hawkins Says He’s Hurt From Last Week, RAW – Vegas Tribute

– As noted, Vince McMahon and the roster paid tribute to the victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting with a moment of silence as tonight’s WWE RAW in Denver went on the air. Above is video from the segment.

– The dark main event after tonight’s RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Bray Wyatt with Coup de Grace. Wyatt brought a kendo stick and used it on Balor but Balor took it and used it back. Wyatt also brought a table into the ring but Balor kicked Wyatt through it to get the win.

– Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that he was unable to compete tonight due to how Braun Strowman destroyed him on last week’s RAW. No word yet on if this is just an angle but Hawkins tweeted: