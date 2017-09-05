Finn Balor WWE 24 Preview, New WWE Book Released Today (Video), WWE Stock

– Above is a sneak peek at the upcoming WWE 24 special on Finn Balor, which premieres on the WWE Network after next Monday’s RAW goes off the air.

– WWE stock was up 0.65% today, closing at $20.16 per share. Today’s high was $20.18 and the low was $19.85.

– The WWE Book of Top 10s was officially released today by DK Publishing, featuring a foreword written by Chris Jericho. You can order the book in paperback or hardcover, or for your Kindle, on Amazon at this link. Below is a video promo for the book: