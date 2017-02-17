Finn Balor WWE 24 Special Airing, WWE Hosts Reading Event, Ricardo Rodriguez

– For those who missed WWE’s new web series “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” with Finn Balor and his parents, it appears WWE Network will soon premiere a new WWE 24 special on Balor’s recovery and return. Balor tweeted this clip for the special, which feature MMA fighter Josh Rafferty, who trains with Sheamus and other WWE talents. Balor wrote, “‘Now you’re going to feel like you can fly’ – @joshrafferty . Preview of #WWE24 Coming soon….”

– Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez turns 31 years old today.

– As seen below, WWE NXT Superstars Macey Estrella, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with WWE Superstars Kalisto and Dana Brooke, plus WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, to host a WWE Reads event for World Read Aloud Day earlier this week. Below are photos of the group reading to kids at Forsyth Woods Elementary in Orlando: