Finn Balor WWE Return Rumor, Summer Rae Featured In Magazine (Photo), Xavier Woods Unboxes (Video)
– Xavier Woods unboxes a new “Star Wars: Smuggler’s Bounty” box in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” video:
– We’ve noted how Finn Balor is advertised to return to the ring at March WWE live events. In regards to rumors of Balor appearing at Monday’s post-Fastlane RAW, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Balor is due back any day now.
– As seen below, Summer Rae has a spread in the latest issue of Athleisure Magazine. She wrote the following:
Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!! 🙈💪🏼 📸: @mrvinny 💄: @radstella #athleisure #fitness #diettips #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #healhyeating #fitspo #fitfam #wwe #totaldivas #summerrae #wweraw #fitlife #fitgirls #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #healthandwellness #bodypositive #bodypositivity #fitnesstips #strongwomen #workingout #healthandfitness