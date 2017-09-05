“Fire JBL” Chants In London This Week (Video), SmackDown Dark Match, Total Divas

– Above is a preview for Wednesday’s Total Divas season finale with The Bella Twins.

– The dark match before today’s WWE SmackDown tapings in London at the O2 Arena saw Tye Dillinger defeat Aiden English.

– The heat on JBL continues as there were loud “fire Bradshaw” chants inside the O2 Arena before SmackDown tonight. We also heard fans were chanting “fire JBL” on the train in London after Monday’s RAW. You can hear the chants before SmackDown in the fan clip below: