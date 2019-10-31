First AEW Tag Team Champions Crowned (Video)

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, SCU defeated The Lucha Brothers to become the first AEW tag team champions. Scorpio Sky pinned Pentagon with an inside cradle to pick up the victory.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
WWE Teasing Major Announcement
In a video posted to social media, Renee Young stated that the first guest for the official debut of WWE Backstage on November 5th...
Rob Van Dam Takes Shots At All Elite Wrestling
After turning heel at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV, Rob Van Dam is taking advantage of his new persona and took aim at...
Possible WWE Crown Jewel Spoiler, Finn Balor Speaks Out On Heel Turn
- Fightful.com noted the following about the Tag Team Turmoil match at the WWE Crown Jewel PPV: "As of early this week the plan was...
Ric Flair Medically Cleared To Take Bumps In WWE?
During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Ric Flair commented on how he is medically cleared to take bumps again in WWE. “I’ve...
Diamond Dallas Page Comments On If He’ll Do A Match In AEW
In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Diamond Dallas Page commented on if he'll do a match in AEW: "I've gotta say no, truthfully, and I'm not...