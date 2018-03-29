First Blood Match Added For ROH Master Of The Craft

ROH issued the following:

While Cody’s world, and seemingly Bullet Club, is rapidly changing around him, The Kingdom’s Matt Taven has seen an opportunity to take it to the former World Champion! The two have been engaged in a feud that has seen them battle in singles, tag, and six-man tag team action across the country, all stemming from Taven interrupting Cody addressing the Philadelphia crowd the night after losing the ROH World Championship.



The two have been breathing down each other’s necks for the greater part of 2018 and it has gotten personal. The Ring of Honor was stolen from Cody and then regained, low blows were thrown aplenty, and the Kingdom has used their numbers advantage to rough up the former World Champion several times, almost knowing that Bullet Club would not be there to assist due to their internal friction!



The feud has reached its boiling point and, with bad blood boiling, the two will meet in a conflict-ending clash, a First Blood Match, in Columbus!



FIRST BLOOD MATCH



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN W/TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA



Just one week after facing “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega in front of a record-breaking crowd in New Orleans as the Bullet Club fractures, “The American Nightmare” Cody must turn around and face a man who has attempted to not only beat but humiliate Cody, Matt Taven!



Taven cries of a Kingdom Conspiracy and stands just one championship short of holding every active championship in Ring of Honor. But the championship he is missing is the Ring of Honor World Championship and Taven, one of the most decorated stars in ROH, has had few opportunities to capture it. In Cody, Taven sees a former world champion but also part of the Bullet Club machine he believes is holding him down and a win would serve both masters of entering Taven right into the championship hunt while scoring a blow against Bullet Club when it is at its weakest.



For Cody, Taven may be a surprising return to normalcy. A match against a world-class competitor like Taven, who returns from another successful tour of CMLL, could be a welcomed break from the time, energy, and emotionally consuming internal struggles of Bullet Club.



These two stars have met one-on-one but their clashes have been decided with low-blows and actions behind the referees’ backs. In Columbus, they must decide it in the ring in one of the most brutal matches imaginable: a First Blood Match where the winner is crowned when he makes his opponent bleed! Who will land a decisive blow in this feud in this First Blood Match? Join us in Columbus to find out!



