First Match Announced For ROH Bound By Honor Event

ROH issued the following:

Cody loves to tell everyone that “Bullet Club is fine,” but is that just an empty catch phrase? We very well could get that answer when ROH comes to Lakeland, Fla., for Bound By Honor on Saturday, April 28.



A star-studded, eight-man tag main event has been signed for the show at the RP Funding Center pitting ROH champions (whoever the ROH World, World Television and World Tag Team champions are at the time) against four members of Bullet Club, ROH officials have announced.



As of today, the champions team would be an eclectic one consisting of ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, ROH World Television Champion Kenny King and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes — of course that all could change between now and April 28.



Bullet Club, meanwhile, is currently embroiled in a civil war that will reach a boiling point with a showdown between Cody and Kenny Omega in the main event of Supercard of Honor on April 7 in New Orleans. Earlier this week on a New Japan Pro-Wrestling show in Long Beach, Calif., The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) battled fellow Bullet Club member Omega and his Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi in a much-talked-about match.



What will be the state of Bullet Club in Lakeland? Who will be holding the gold? And what will happen when these combustible elements collide?



Be there live in Lakeland to find out!



ROH Bound By Honor

Saturday, April 28, 7 p.m.

RP Funding Center

701 Lime Street

Lakeland, FL 33815