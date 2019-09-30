First Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel II

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were guests on Miz TV and a match was set for Crown Jewel. At the event, Hulk Hogan will represent one team against a team represented by Ric Flair. Seth Rollins was revealed as Hogan’s team captain with Randy Orton being Ric Flair’s team captain.

