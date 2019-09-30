First Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel II

On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were guests on Miz TV and a match was set for Crown Jewel. At the event, Hulk Hogan will represent one team against a team represented by Ric Flair. Seth Rollins was revealed as Hogan’s team captain with Randy Orton being Ric Flair’s team captain.
At #WWECrownJewel, it will be #TeamFlair vs. #TeamHogan in a 5-on-5 Tag Team Match with @WWERollins as the Captain of #TeamHogan and @RandyOrton as the Captain of #TeamFlair! #RAW@HulkHogan @RicFlairNatrBoy @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/HiNwiAiSjU
— WWE (@WWE) 1 October 2019