First Match Set For Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Event

The Stars of IMPACT Wrestling vs. the Luchadors of Lucha Underground. It is going to happen on Friday night April 6th in New Orleans at WrestleCon. Tickets are available right now HERE and you will not want to miss this incredible night of wrestling action, this night that will feature matches that until April 6th in New Orleans at WrestleCon we could only dream of seeing live.

Everyone has been clamoring since the announcement was made that it was IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground and wondering what dream matches they would be seeing at the Sugar Mill Factory for this unprecedented night. The first match is a six man tag team match for the ages!

Dezmond Xavier

Andrew Everett

DJZ

You are talking about Stars of the X-Division, men who defy gravity with their incredible offensive weapons. To see DJZ return on this stage will be awesome! Then you have Andrew Everett who has been called the “Sky-Walker” of IMPACT Wrestling and Dezmond Xavier who has more jaw dropping moves than we have ever witnessed all on the same team! What three athletes will Lucha Underground bring? How about this team…

Drago, a man who has competed in IMPACT Wrestling in the past, with his serpent like tongue and moves like the Dragon Twist or the Dragon’s Tail and you know Drago will bring in on this grand stage. Drago is a former AAA World Tag Team Champion.

Drago’s former tag team partner? The second participant for Lucha Underground in this thrilling 6 Man Tag Team Match… Aero Star! Aero Star has also held Championship gold in Lucha Underground, competing alongside Drago and Fenix, they captured the Lucha Underground Trios Championship. Aero Star is known for his high flying skills with moves like Deja Vu or the La Dormilona. These are two incredible competitors on the roster for Lucha Underground.

Closing out the team, the thrilling, King Cuerno! A former Gift of The Gods Champion in Lucha Underground! A former AAA Fusion Champion and the current AAA Latin American Champion. King Cuerno is no stranger to the faces of IMPACT Wrestling and will look to make an impression like only he can on April 6th in New Orleans at WrestleCon.

Again, tickets are still available, but they are going fast and this is a night you will not want to miss. As wrestling fans from all over the world prepare to make their way to New Orleans for this once in a lifetime experience, be sure to witness IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground at The Sugar Mill Factory during WrestleCon weekend.