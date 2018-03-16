First Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling’s YouTube channel has released the Top 5 moments from this week’s episode, which you can see here:
– Impact Wrestling has announced the first match for next week’s episode on Pop TV. A Monster’s Ball match will take place between Kongo Kong and Abyss.
You are cordially invited to the ball…THE MONSTER'S BALL.
NEXT WEEK @JimmyJacobsX finally gets his wish. His monster faces The Monster.
Who is the real Monster of IMPACT Wrestling? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/6GAhg1tsW3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018