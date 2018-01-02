First Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder as a part of the WWE United States Title tournament is set. The match was believed to take place this week but instead, WWE made it a dark match.

WWE holds next week’s show in Birmingham, AL at the Legacy Arena. As of this writing, no other matches for SmackDown has been announced.

