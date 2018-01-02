First Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder as a part of the WWE United States Title tournament is set. The match was believed to take place this week but instead, WWE made it a dark match.
WWE holds next week’s show in Birmingham, AL at the Legacy Arena. As of this writing, no other matches for SmackDown has been announced.
"Next week after I beat @ZackRyder in the #USTitle Tournament, he'll be back in the past where he belongs. #WWWYKI." – @MojoRawleyWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/w9X0Kw6UBs
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018